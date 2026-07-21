Farhad Ali Shah, Amjad Pervaiz among 10 approved as Lahore High Court Judges

ISLAMABAD – Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, approved the appointments of ten new judges to the Lahore High Court.

The commission gave the green light to the appointments during its meeting for judicial approvals for the Lahore High Court. The approved nominees include Farhad Ali Shah, Amjad Pervaiz, Asad Bajwa, Usman Ghani Rashid Cheema, Munawar Dogal, Ameer Ajam Malik, Ghulam Sarwar, Shireen Imran, Khalid Ibn Aziz, and Ajmal Khan.

The approvals come as the Lahore High Court is set to get boost in judicial strength, with the appointments expected to help address the court’s growing workload and improve the pace of case disposal.

The appointments will proceed in accordance with the constitutional process following the Judicial Commission’s approval.