Court grants bail to anchor Rehan Tariq in blasphemy case

LAHORE – A Lahore sessions court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to anchorperson Rehan Tariq in a blasphemy case, ordering his release against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Ali Siddiqui announced the decision while hearing Rehan Tariq’s bail petition in Lahore.

During the proceedings, Rehan Tariq’s counsel, Advocate Mian Daud, argued that the contents of the FIR did not establish the occurrence of any offence.

He further told the court that no law in Pakistan criminalises interviewing a person on historical religious questions.

The defence also argued that no electronic device belonging to the journalist had been used in the alleged offence and that the investigation had failed to produce any evidence linking Rehan Tariq to the uploading of the disputed video or interview.