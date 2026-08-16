Top-Selling Cars in Pakistan in 2026; Full List of Sales and Production

Pakistan’s auto market opened new fiscal year with a positive trend, as car sales doubled in July. The latest figures from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) show just how turnaround has been in a year. Passenger-car sales surged 141% year-on-year to 17,216 units in July 2026, compared with only 7,135 units in the same month last year.

Car production jumped from 9,856 units to 17,307 units, an increase of more than 75%. Suzuki Alto, the entry level Suzuki car was in league of its own in July. Alto sales reached 7,217 units, compared with 2,327 a year earlier. That is over 200% increase, meaning the model alone accounted for roughly 42% of every passenger car sold in Pakistan during the month.

Rank Model July 2026 July 2025 Change 1 Suzuki Alto 7,217 2,327 +210% 2 Toyota Corolla/Yaris/Corolla Cross 4,283 2,418 +77% 3 Honda Civic/City 2,529 1,143 +121% 4 Suzuki Swift 2,018 522 +287% 5 Suzuki Every 493 230 +114% 6 Suzuki Cultus 392 239 +64% 7 Hyundai Elantra 211 141 +50% 8 DEWAN Honri-Ve 48 24 +100% 9 Hyundai Sonata 25 66 -62% 10 Suzuki WagonR 0 25 —

Toyota’s combined Corolla, Yaris and Corolla Cross models came in second with 4,283 units, up 77% from 2,418. Honda’s Civic and City followed at 2,529 units, compared with 1,143 last year, which is over 120% jump. But the biggest percentage explosion among the major models came from the Suzuki Swift. Sales rocketed from just 522 units to 2,018, an eye-catching 287% increase.

Suzuki Every also more than doubled its sales to 493 units, while Cultus and Elantra posted more modest but still healthy gains.

DEWAN Honri-Ve doubled sales from 24 to 48 units. The number remains tiny, but the direction is notable for a Pakistani EV market that is still in its early stages. There were losers, too. Hyundai Sonata sales fell 62%, from 66 to 25 units, while the WagonR disappeared from the July sales tally altogether after selling 25 units a year earlier.

Toyota’s Fortuner/IMV range remained the segment leader with 806 sales, although that was 12% below last year’s level. Sazgar’s Haval/Tank lineup followed with 663 units, down 39%. Hyundai Tucson and Honda’s BR-V/HR-V also suffered steep declines, with both losing more than half of their sales.

The market’s spectacular July rebound did not extend everywhere. Jeeps and pickups were the big exception, with sales falling 33% to 2,602 units, down from 3,908 in July 2025. Curiously, production moved in the opposite direction, rising to 4,361 units.