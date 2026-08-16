NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Malik briefs PM Shehbaz on Flood Relief, rescue operations

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to deploy all available resource for flood victims as National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues relief operations across flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the premier on latest relief activities and ongoing measures aimed at rehabilitating communities affected by the floods. Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik told the prime minister that relief operations would continue in the affected regions with the backing of the federal government.

PM Sharif stressed that flood victims must receive every possible form of assistance and directed authorities to ensure that available resources are fully utilized to meet the needs of affected communities.

He also ordered the NDMA to maintain close and effective coordination with relevant provincial departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) so that relief efforts remain timely, organized and efficient.

He further highlighted growing role of technology in disaster response, appreciating the use of artificial intelligence and modern technological tools at the National Emergencies Operation Centre.

The development comes as authorities continue to focus on both immediate relief and longer-term rehabilitation in areas impacted by flooding, with federal and provincial agencies working together to respond to the emergency.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre at NDMA headquarters to review Pakistan’s preparedness and response arrangements for the ongoing monsoon season.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed him on the centre’s capabilities, disaster-response coordination and technology-driven monitoring systems. The briefing also featured “Disaster Lens 2026”, which was used to present the prevailing monsoon situation.