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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 16 August 2026

By News Desk
9:18 am | Aug 16, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Pakistani currency market shows mixed trends, with major international and Gulf currencies quoted at varying buying and selling prices against the rupee. According to the available currency-rate data, US Dollar was quoted at Rs278.50 for buying and Rs278.70 for selling.

Euro was available at Rs320.05 for buying and Rs325.55 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs374.89 for buying and Rs380.84 for selling. UAE dirham was listed at Rs76.15 for buying and Rs77.15 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70, respectively.

Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies in the listed rates, stood at Rs883.59 for buying and Rs893.65 for selling. The Bahrain dinar was quoted at Rs735.25 and Rs745.35, while the Omani riyal changed hands at Rs719.80 for buying and Rs730.35 for selling.

Canadian dollar was priced at Rs198.17 for buying and Rs202.70 for selling, while the Australian dollar stood at Rs194.61 and Rs198.25, respectively. Singapore dollar was quoted at Rs216.01 for buying and Rs224.04 for selling, whereas the New Zealand dollar stood at Rs162.60 for buying and Rs165.78 for selling.

Currency Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD Rs278.50 Rs278.70
Euro EUR Rs320.05 Rs325.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP Rs374.89 Rs380.84
UAE Dirham AED Rs76.15 Rs77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR Rs74.05 Rs74.70
Australian Dollar AUD Rs194.61 Rs198.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD Rs735.25 Rs745.35
Canadian Dollar CAD Rs198.17 Rs202.70
China Yuan CNY Rs38.15 Rs38.90
Danish Krone DKK Rs42.75 Rs43.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD Rs34.97 Rs35.97
Indian Rupee INR Rs2.65 Rs3.25
Japanese Yen JPY Rs1.73 Rs1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD Rs883.59 Rs893.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR Rs68.00 Rs68.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD Rs162.60 Rs165.78
Norwegian Krone NOK Rs28.15 Rs28.50
Omani Riyal OMR Rs719.80 Rs730.35
Qatari Riyal QAR Rs75.08 Rs76.25
Singapore Dollar SGD Rs216.01 Rs224.04
Swedish Krona SEK Rs28.40 Rs28.90
Swiss Franc CHF Rs343.16 Rs347.93
Thai Baht THB Rs8.75 Rs9.40

 

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