Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 16 August 2026

Pakistani currency market shows mixed trends, with major international and Gulf currencies quoted at varying buying and selling prices against the rupee. According to the available currency-rate data, US Dollar was quoted at Rs278.50 for buying and Rs278.70 for selling.

Euro was available at Rs320.05 for buying and Rs325.55 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs374.89 for buying and Rs380.84 for selling. UAE dirham was listed at Rs76.15 for buying and Rs77.15 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70, respectively.

Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies in the listed rates, stood at Rs883.59 for buying and Rs893.65 for selling. The Bahrain dinar was quoted at Rs735.25 and Rs745.35, while the Omani riyal changed hands at Rs719.80 for buying and Rs730.35 for selling.

Canadian dollar was priced at Rs198.17 for buying and Rs202.70 for selling, while the Australian dollar stood at Rs194.61 and Rs198.25, respectively. Singapore dollar was quoted at Rs216.01 for buying and Rs224.04 for selling, whereas the New Zealand dollar stood at Rs162.60 for buying and Rs165.78 for selling.