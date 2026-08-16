Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (16 August 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold prices in Pakistan Today

The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs500 per tola, bringing the latest domestic rate to Rs459,936. The decline follows a sharper Rs3,500 per tola drop recorded earlier in the week, keeping the local gold market under pressure. According to the latest market rates, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs394,320, while international gold stands at $4,375 per ounce.

Gold prices continued to vary significantly between local markets.

In Lahore, the selling price for a gold piece was reported at Rs453,500, while the buying rate stood at Rs452,500. The Pathoor selling rate was quoted at Rs448,500, with the buying price at Rs446,500.

In Karachi, gold was selling at Rs453,200.

Meanwhile, Peshawar recorded the highest selling rate among the markets listed, at Rs469,000.

Market Buying Rate Selling Rate Lahore — Piece Rs452,500 Rs453,500 Lahore — Pathoor Rs446,500 Rs448,500 Karachi — Rs453,200 Peshawar — Rs469,000

Silver prices

Silver moved in the opposite direction, remaining firm in the local market.

The per-tola silver rate was reported at Rs6,949, while a 1-kilogram silver bar in Lahore was quoted at Rs6,950 on the selling side.

The rate for 999.0 Tezabi silver stood at Rs6,900, while a 10-tola silver piece was priced at Rs7,050.

Silver Category Rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs6,900 Silver 1kg Bar Rs6,950 10-Tola Piece Rs7,050

The latest market movement highlights continued volatility in Pakistan’s precious metals sector. Domestic gold rates remain closely tied to international bullion trends, while prices can also differ considerably depending on the city, market and type of gold being traded.

August Gold Trend in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan showed a strong overall rise during the first two weeks of August, despite a late correction. Gold gained Rs37,200 per tola (around 8.7%) between August 1 and August 12. After hitting the mid-month high, prices declined by Rs4,000 over the next three days.

Even after the correction, gold remained Rs33,200 per tola higher than its August 1 level.

International gold also remained volatile, trading around $4,375–$4,380 per ounce toward mid-August. Global bullion movements, US dollar trends, Federal Reserve rate expectations, investor profit-taking and geopolitical uncertainty continued to influence prices.