Cheezious marks Independence Day with rally in Lahore

LAHORE – Cheezious Pakistan marked Independence Day with a patriotic rally and a corporate engagement event at its Gulberg branch on Aug 14.

Held from 7am to 10am, the rally brought together company employees and members of the public. Participants dressed in green and white, attended a flag-hoisting ceremony and joined in singing national songs.

The rally was followed by a gathering at the branch, where representatives of partner organisations and the corporate community networked and celebrated Independence Day.

Cheezious Chief Executive Officer Imran Ijaz said the company wanted to bring its employees, community members and corporate partners together to celebrate the occasion.

“As a brand rooted in Pakistani values, Independence Day holds special meaning for us,” he said.

According to the company, Cheezious currently operates more than 50 restaurants across Pakistan and plans to continue expanding its nationwide presence.