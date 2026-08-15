Ahiba Khurram’s Bold Independence Day Video goes viral

Pakistani model Ahiba Khurram is back in spotlight after celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with a bold and blunt fashion statement.

The influncer took to social media to share photos and videos from her Independence Day celebrations. But instead of her patriotic message taking center stage, it was her outfit and styling that grabbed attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahiba Jalal Khawajah (@ahibakhurram)

Some followers praised her confidence and individuality, arguing that she has every right to dress the way she wants. Others were far less impressed, questioning whether her bold look was appropriate for a day that carries deep cultural and national significance in Pakistan.

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day every year on August 14 with flag ceremonies, patriotic events, decorations and messages celebrating the country’s history and independence. Celebrities and public figures routinely join in by sharing patriotic pictures and videos.

Khurram’s posts, however, turned a personal celebration into a social media argument. Instead of everyone focusing on the spirit of Independence Day, users ended up debating her clothes, her styling and whether her look crossed the line between individuality and inappropriate presentation.