Stage actress alleges Rape after intoxication in Lahore’s Sabzazar

A stage actress was allegedly sexually assaulted in Lahore’s Sabzazar area, prompting police to register case against the accused.

According to police, S***a, also known as U***, was targeted by Nasir Khan who reportedly intoxicated her to sexually assault her in famous neighborhood of the provincial capital.

First Information Report (FIR) mentioned that the accused befriended the actress under a pretext. He later intoxicated her with drinks and subjected her to sexual assault. The FIR further alleges that the accused recorded indecent videos of the victim and used them to blackmail her over a period of time.

When the actress refused to comply with his demands, the accused allegedly opened fire at her residence, the FIR adds.

Police said investigations into the matter are ongoing. Officials stated that the accused will be arrested soon and that the facts of the case will be brought to light.