No relief as petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged for 3 days

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and high-speed diesel prices will remain unchanged for the next three days, with the current rates continuing until Monday.

Petrol will remain priced at Rs325.43 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel will stay at Rs383.95 per litre.

The decision has triggered concern and frustration among consumers, who are calling for a reduction in petroleum prices.

Citizens have urged the government to pass on the benefit of lower international prices to consumers by reducing domestic fuel rates. They said a meaningful decline in inflation would be difficult without a reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

Consumers have also called on the government to provide immediate relief by lowering petroleum product prices.

A day earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved key decisions concerning the petroleum sector during its meeting.

The committee held a detailed discussion on the dealers’ margins for petrol and high-speed diesel. The Petroleum Division presented a summary seeking a revision in the margins.

After reviewing the proposal, the ECC approved an increase in dealers’ margins on petroleum products.

Following the approval, the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel will rise from Rs8.64 to Rs9.98 per litre.

Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ahsan Khan Cheema attended the meeting, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries.

Earlier, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers had announced the postponement of their planned strike after receiving assurances from the petroleum minister regarding an increase in their margins.