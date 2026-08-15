Five killed as car crashes into tree on Lahore Canal Road

LAHORE – Five people were killed when a speeding car crashed into a tree on Canal Road in Harbanspura area of Lahore.

Rescue officials said a white car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by the speeding car, while three people travelling in the vehicle also lost their lives.

The deceased were identified as 15-year-old Muzammil, 18-year-old Nauman, 20-year-old Abdul Rehman, 17-year-old Furqan and 19-year-old Junaid.

Rescue officials shifted the victims to Services Hospital, where an injured child is currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, five people drowned while bathing in the Indus River in Swabi, including a father and his two sons.

Rescue sources said teams immediately reached the site after receiving information about the incident and launched a search operation for the missing people.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Luqman Khan said a young man began drowning while bathing in the river. His father attempted to rescue him but also drowned. The young man’s brother then tried to save both his father and brother, but he too drowned.