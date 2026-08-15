CDF Munir praises veterans’ experience as valuable asset for Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has praised the experience and guidance of Pakistan’s military veterans, describing them as a valuable institutional asset for the Pakistan Army.

Speaking at an Independence Day reception held in honor of former military personnel, Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the veterans’ contributions to the country’s defense and national security. A large number of retired officers and soldiers attended the reception.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Asim Munir also commended the role of former servicemen in strengthening national resilience. He said their experience and guidance remain important as the country faces an evolving security environment.

The field marshal paid tribute to veterans for their valuable services and longstanding contributions to Pakistan’s defense, while emphasizing the importance of their continued guidance.

The veterans, meanwhile, expressed full confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the armed forces in confronting emerging security challenges.

They also pledged to continue playing their part in promoting national unity, peace, stability and prosperity.