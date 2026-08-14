ECC approves increase in petrol, diesel dealers’ margins

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved key decisions concerning the petroleum sector during its meeting.

The committee held a detailed discussion on the dealers’ margins for petrol and high-speed diesel. The Petroleum Division presented a summary seeking a revision in the margins.

After reviewing the proposal, the ECC approved an increase in dealers’ margins on petroleum products.

Following the approval, the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel will rise from Rs8.64 to Rs9.98 per litre.

Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ahsan Khan Cheema attended the meeting, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries.

Earlier, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers had announced the postponement of their planned strike after receiving assurances from the petroleum minister regarding an increase in their margins.