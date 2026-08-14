ECC to consider increase in petroleum dealers’ margins today

ISLAMABAD – A proposal to increase the margins of petroleum dealers will be presented at today’s meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

According to sources, the ECC meeting, chaired by the federal finance minister, will be held at 6pm, with the proposed increase in dealers’ margins on petroleum products as the sole item on the agenda.

The committee will consider approving an increase of Rs1.34 per litre in the dealers’ margin, sources said.

Petroleum dealers currently receive a margin of Rs8.64 per litre on petroleum products.

The government had earlier assured petroleum dealers during negotiations that their margins would be increased.