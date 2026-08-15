Iran says no decision yet on resuming talks with US amid Hormuz tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that no decision has yet been made to resume negotiations with the United States.

In a statement, Araghchi said that mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, are exchanging messages with Iran. However, he clarified that the exchange of messages does not mean that negotiations are taking place.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he will soon announce plans to designate the Strait of Hormuz as US territory.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the United States was preparing to impose further economic pressure on Iran in an effort to force Tehran to end the war.

Trump’s remarks regarding the strategically important waterway could further escalate tensions, as a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, amid difficulties in negotiations aimed at ending the six-month-long war between Washington and Tehran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States would impose unprecedented sanctions and other measures against Iran as early as next week.

Soon after Trump’s remarks, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a White House official, that the president had been joking when he said he would soon announce that the Strait of Hormuz would be designated as US territory.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has responded to Trump’s remarks, saying that Iran alone has the authority to decide whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open or closed.

Gharibabadi added that Iran was not afraid of US threats or displays of force.