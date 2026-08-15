Saylani Trust founder Bashir Farooqui suffers shoulder fracture after fall in Turkiye

KARACHI – Saylani Welfare International Trust founder and chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqui Qadri was injured after slipping and falling during his visit to Türkiye, according to Saylani Welfare.

The incident took place at the ablution area of the Saylani Welfare head office in Türkiye, where Farooqui lost his footing and fell. The organization said he suffered a fracture to a bone in his shoulder as a result of the fall.

Farooqui returned to Karachi from Türkiye at around 8 a.m. on Friday and was subsequently shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Saylani Welfare said his condition is better and stable. Following the necessary X-rays, tests and medical evaluation, consultant doctors decided to defer surgery for the time being.

The organization said Farooqui remains under medical care following the injury.