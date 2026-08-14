Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, BA cancel Flights amid Escalating US-Iran War

The growing tensions linked to US-Iran war are now being felt in Gulf skies, with airlines across Middle Eastern nations canceling flights, changing schedules and suspending services as the security situation around the Strait of Hormuz continues to deteriorate.

Airlines are warning that schedules can change at short notice depending on how the regional situation develops. Etihad Airways has canceled six flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport through August 21. Passengers affected by the cancellations are being offered alternative travel arrangements and help with rebooking.

Emirates has also made changes to some flights between Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain. For some services, the final flight status may not be known until around 24 hours before departure. The airline is asking passengers to keep checking its flight-status system for the latest updates.

Emirates has also allowed some passengers traveling to Dubai from August 10 to change their travel dates without paying a change fee.

Air Arabia has canceled multiple flights, including services linking Sharjah with Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as a flight from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait. The airline has told passengers to check their individual flight status before setting out. Several flights between Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait have already faced cancellations or schedule changes in recent days.

Flydubai, meanwhile, says its flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are currently operating as scheduled. Even so, passengers leaving from Dubai have been advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours early. The airline is also encouraging travelers to check their flight status, complete online check-in where possible and leave extra time for the journey to Dubai International Airport.

British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Oman until October 25, while reducing the number of flights to Doha and Riyadh. Philippine Airlines has suspended its Dubai services until October 2.

Air France has suspended flights to Riyadh until August 14, while its Dubai and Beirut services are suspended until August 18. Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but flights to Iran remain suspended.

Air Canada extended the suspension of flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv. Its Dubai service is now expected to return in mid-January 2027.

Singapore Airlines has also pushed back the return of its Dubai flights until October 24.

The rapidly changing situation means passengers can no longer assume that a previously confirmed schedule will remain unchanged. Airlines are urging travelers to check their flight status before leaving home, use online check-in whenever possible and arrive at the airport earlier than usual.