Mohsin Naqvi, Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb among High-Profile Names in Pakistan’s Civil Awards List

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s latest civil awards list brings together political heavyweights, foreign dignitaries and artists. From Mohsin Naqvi, Ishaq Dar and Aurangzeb to Saudi and Turkish officials, the awards span politics, diplomacy, medicine and public service.

The highest national civil awards will be conferred prominent foreign dignitaries, medical professionals and individuals associated with the country’s diplomatic and social contributions.

Dr. Jal Ratanji Patel and Dr. Jal Dhaboo, who treated founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will be honoured with Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam, acknowledging their association with the country’s most revered historical figure. The honours list also includes several senior Turkish and Saudi officials, underlining Pakistan’s close ties with the two countries.

Saudi Prince Saud bin Naif will receive the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan, one of the country’s highest civilian honours. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will each be conferred the Sitara-e-Pakistan.

The list further names Dr. Khalid Abbas Al-Asadi and Dr. Paul Jacob Bhatti, who will receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

The announcement brings together historical recognition, international diplomacy and distinguished service, with the awards reflecting Pakistan’s efforts to acknowledge individuals whose contributions have been linked to the country and its relations abroad.