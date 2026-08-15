Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 15 August 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stood at Rs463,936 on 15 August 2026 after it recorded no change, as stronger international bullion prices provided fresh support to the local market.

According to the latest market rates, the price of 10 grams of gold opened at Rs397,750. Global bullion prices climbed $42 to $4,415 per ounce, while the reported international rate included a $20 premium.

24Karat Gold rates

Gold Category Price Gold per tola Rs463,936 Gold per 10 grams Rs397,750

18 Karat Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs425,275 Rs405,944 Rs347,952 Per 1 Gram Rs36,460 Rs34,803 Rs29,831 Per 10 Gram Rs364,604 Rs348,031 Rs298,312 Per Ounce Rs1,134,047 Rs1,082,501 Rs927,851

The continued increase highlights the influence of international gold movements on Pakistan’s domestic bullion market, where local prices tend to respond to changes in global rates.

Lahore Gold Rates

Gold prices in Lahore were reported at Rs463,550 for selling while the quoted Pathoor rate stood at Rs460,000.

Karachi market rates

In Karachi, the reported market rates included a gold selling price of Rs463,500. The Tezabi selling rate was Rs7,111, while the selling rate for a 1-kilogram gold bar was Rs6,800.