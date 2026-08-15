Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 15 August 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stood at Rs463,936 on 15 August 2026 after it recorded no change, as stronger international bullion prices provided fresh support to the local market.
According to the latest market rates, the price of 10 grams of gold opened at Rs397,750. Global bullion prices climbed $42 to $4,415 per ounce, while the reported international rate included a $20 premium.
24Karat Gold rates
|Gold Category
|Price
|Gold per tola
|Rs463,936
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs397,750
18 Karat Gold Price Today
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs425,275
|Rs405,944
|Rs347,952
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs36,460
|Rs34,803
|Rs29,831
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs364,604
|Rs348,031
|Rs298,312
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,134,047
|Rs1,082,501
|Rs927,851
The continued increase highlights the influence of international gold movements on Pakistan’s domestic bullion market, where local prices tend to respond to changes in global rates.
Lahore Gold Rates
Gold prices in Lahore were reported at Rs463,550 for selling while the quoted Pathoor rate stood at Rs460,000.
Karachi market rates
In Karachi, the reported market rates included a gold selling price of Rs463,500. The Tezabi selling rate was Rs7,111, while the selling rate for a 1-kilogram gold bar was Rs6,800.
Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: New Per Tola Gold Price – 8 August 2026