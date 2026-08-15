PTI threatens Long March to Islamabad with 2 Million supporters on Sept. 27

PESHAWAR – The political temperature is rising as Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sets its sights on Islamabad, with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announcing plans for massive march on September 27. The party says it aims to bring two million people to the capital, as Afridi vows that PTI will remain committed to Imran Khan’s political vision.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi turned up political heat, announcing that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will march on Islamabad on September 27 with two million people.

Speaking at the launch of a major plantation campaign in Spin Khak, Nowshera, Afridi said PTI would not abandon the political vision of its founding chairman, Imran Khan, regardless of the lure of power, wealth or government positions.

With September 27 now highlighted as a major political date, Afridi called on the people of Spin Khak and other KP regions to participate in the planned Islamabad gathering.

He made the declaration as he inaugurated the environmental campaign by planting a sapling. Provincial Health Minister Khaliqur Rahman, Special Assistant for Forests Pir Masoor Ghazi and other members of the provincial assembly were also present.

The chief minister said the Forest Department had dramatically exceeded its original plantation target. Against a planned figure of 1.4 million saplings in a single day, officials managed to plant 1.7 million trees, which Afridi described as a major achievement.

He said the provincial government was spending public money on projects designed to deliver benefits well beyond the present generation. He cited Garhi Chandan as an example, saying local residents had already received Rs70 million in income from forest-related activities.

The environmental push has also gained urgency following recent floods and cloudbursts. Afridi ordered officials to extend the plantation campaign to every part of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, linking the drive to the province’s need for stronger environmental protection.