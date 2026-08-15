Trump warns of taking over Strait of Hormuz amid US military buildup; Iran vows defiance

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump made an extraordinary threat to declare Strait of Hormuz US territory, escalating an already tense confrontation with Iran.

Trump said the announcement could come “pretty soon,” linking the move to what he described as the eventual defeat of Iran. His remarks came as Washington prepares to intensify economic pressure on Tehran in an effort to force an end to the ongoing war.

Hormuz, the key energy corridor, witnessed massive disruptions in global oil shipments, and any attempt by the United States to claim the strait as its territory could dramatically raise the stakes in the conflict and trigger further international tensions.

Trump also argued that the US now exercises effective control over the waterway, saying American forces are restricting which vessels can pass through. His comments suggest that Washington intends to maintain a strong military presence around the strategic passage.

Trump administration is preparing a major economic offensive against Iran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Washington will introduce sanctions and other measures early next week that he described as tougher than anything previously imposed on Tehran.

The pressure campaign comes as the conflict continues to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The reduction in maritime traffic has raised concerns about global energy supplies and contributed to higher fuel prices.

Iran, however, has firmly rejected Trump’s claim. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran does not accept the idea that the United States can simply claim the waterway. He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains Iranian and warned that Iran would continue enforcing its blockade until Washington accepts what Tehran considers a defeat.