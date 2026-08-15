FPSC New Jobs 2026; Check Eligibility, Fee and Application Deadline

ISLAMABAD – For thousands of Pakistani job seekers, a major opportunity has just opened up. Federal Public Service Commission has announced 524 federal government vacancies under Phase III 2026, offering posts from BS-16 to BPS-20 across education, healthcare, IT, police and other key departments.

The latest recruitment drive covers wide range of federal ministries, departments and institutions, with vacancies stretching from BS-16 to BPS-20. Candidates have been given until August 21, 2026, to submit their applications online, while the written examinations are expected to commence from October 10, 2026.

The announcement includes opportunities for professionals from education, healthcare, information technology, law enforcement, engineering, meteorology and administrative fields.

98 Teaching Posts

Among the largest batches of vacancies are 98 Secondary School Teacher (Male), BS-17 positions in the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions.

The education sector also features 27 Computer Instructor (Male) and 14 Computer Instructor (Female) positions, creating additional opportunities for candidates with teaching and IT-related qualifications.

Healthcare Jobs

The healthcare sector has also received a significant share of the recruitment drive. At the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the advertisement includes 70 Charge Nurse positions in BS-16 and 50 Medical Officer positions in BS-17.

The vacancies provide opportunities for qualified healthcare professionals seeking employment within federal government institutions.

Police, FIA Jobs

The recruitment drive extends beyond education and healthcare. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 29 Lecturer (Male) positions have been announced. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police has 23 Inspector positions in BS-16, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced 22 Superintendent positions in BS-16.

These positions add to the diversity of the latest FPSC recruitment campaign, which spans multiple professional and administrative disciplines.

Major Federal Ministries and Departments on the List

According to the announcement, appointments will be made in several important federal ministries and institutions, including the:

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control

Ministry of National Health Services

Board of Investment

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Ministry of Climate Change

Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

Federal Investigation Agency

Islamabad Capital Territory Police

The vacancies range primarily from BS-16 to BPS-20, with candidates required to meet the prescribed qualifications, experience, domicile and quota conditions for individual posts.

Provincial Domicile and Quota Rules Apply

Candidates from across Pakistan can compete for the advertised positions, subject to the domicile and quota requirements specified for each vacancy.

Applicants are therefore required to carefully review the eligibility criteria and quota details before submitting their applications.

Application Fees

The commission has also specified different application fees according to the pay scale. Candidates applying for BS-16 and BS-17 posts will pay Rs600, while the fee for BS-18 positions is Rs1,500.

For BPS-19, applicants will have to pay Rs2,500, while candidates applying for BPS-20 and above will be required to pay Rs3,000. The fee is to be paid online through the PSID generated by the application portal.

FPSC has directed candidates to submit their applications exclusively through its official online system. Paper-based or manually submitted applications will not be accepted.

With the deadline set for August 21, prospective applicants have been urged to complete the process well before the closing date rather than waiting until the final hours.

Written Tests

The recruitment process is expected to move into its examination phase from October 10, 2026, giving applicants a limited window to prepare for the written tests after completing their applications.

For thousands of job seekers across the country, the announcement represents a significant opportunity to enter federal government service through a competitive, merit-based recruitment process.