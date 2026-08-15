Gold Price in Pakistan slips below Rs460,000 after Fresh Decline

KARACHI – Gold’s glitter dimmed slightly in Pakistan over weekend as bullion prices slipped again due to lower price trend in the international market.

After sharp Rs3,500 drop earlier in the week, the price of gold fell another Rs500 per tola, while silver quietly moved in the opposite direction. 24-karat gold fell by Rs500 per tola, settling at Rs459,936.

New Gold Rates Today

GOLD/SILVER New Price Gold — per tola Rs459,936 Gold — 10 grams Rs394,320 International gold $4,375/ounce Silver — per tola Rs6,949

The domestic market remained under pressure as international bullion prices also edged lower. Gold in the global market slipped by $5 to $4,375 per ounce, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

In Lahore, the gold piece rate stood at Rs453,500 on the selling side, while the quoted buying rate was Rs452,500. The Pathoor rate was reported at Rs448,500, with the buying rate at Rs446,500.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s selling rate was quoted at Rs453,200, while Peshawar recorded a considerably higher selling rate of Rs469,000.

Market Buying Rate Selling Rate Lahore — Piece Rs452,500 Rs453,500 Lahore — Pathoor Rs446,500 Rs448,500 Karachi — Rs453,200 Peshawar — Rs469,000

Silver Rates

Silver prices in Lahore also remained firm, with the 1-kilogram silver bar quoted at Rs6,950 on the selling side.

Silver Item Rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs6,900 Silver 1kg Bar Rs6,950 10-Tola Piece Rs7,050

The latest market quotes underline the significant price differences between cities and product categories, with Peshawar reporting the highest gold selling rate among the markets listed.

The latest movements highlight continued volatility in Pakistan’s precious metals market, where domestic rates remain closely linked to fluctuations in international bullion prices.