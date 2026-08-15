Istanbul’s Historic Martyrs’ Bridge lights up for Pakistan Independence Day

ISTANBUL — Turkey illuminated Istanbul’s iconic 15 July Martyrs’ Bridge in the green and white colors of the Pakistani flag as Pakistan celebrated its 79th Independence Day on August 14.

The dramatic illumination transformed one of Istanbul’s recognizable landmarks into giant symbol of Pakistan-Turkey friendship, with the colors of the Pakistani flag shining across the Bosphorus, the strategic waterway that separates and simultaneously connects Europe and Asia.

The gesture came at a particularly critical moment for bilateral relations, just days after Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark joint defense agreement in Mecca on August 7.

15 July Martyrs’ Bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge, is far more than a major transportation artery. It has become an important symbol of modern Turkey and its political history. The bridge was renamed after the failed military coup attempt of 2016 to honor civilians and security personnel who resisted the coup.

Against that backdrop, seeing the historic structure illuminated in Pakistan’s national colors carried an unmistakable diplomatic and emotional resonance.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroğlu extended Independence Day greetings to the Pakistani people. His message highlighted the warmth and depth of relations between the two nations, while Turkish and Pakistani diplomatic officials confirmed the illumination of Istanbul’s bridges in Pakistan’s national colors.

The spectacular display comes only days after Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia reached a joint defense agreement in Mecca on August 7. The agreement has been described by three nations as defense-oriented and is expected to deepen high-level political and military coordination as well as cooperation in defense and security.