MUZAFFARABAD — A fresh controversy erupted along the Line of Control after claims emerged that the Indian Army displayed videos linked to the banned Awami Action Committee in the Keran sector during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

According to allegations, videos were screened on large displays on August 13 and 14 at a location in the Keran sector reportedly around 75 metres from the LoC. Footage circulating on social media purportedly shows a large screen displaying material associated with the banned committee and its leader, Aman.

🚨 The Mask Unveils Indian army is playing videos of proscribed JAAC in IIOJK along LOC at Keran to further their negative propaganda. From day one, role of JAAC is obvious, they are anti Islam, anti Pakistan and anti Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/QBPZqZG14S — The Intel Consortium (@IntelPk_) August 14, 2026

The development triggered accusations of nexus between Indian authorities and the Action Committee, with critics describing the reported broadcasts as an attempt to fuel anti-Pakistan sentiment and influence public opinion across the divide.

The allegations come after committee’s narrative reportedly faced resistance among sections of the population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Supporters of Pakistan’s position have interpreted the reported Indian media coverage and the alleged screening of the videos as evidence of an effort to amplify the committee’s message.

Analysts cited in the claims argue that the reported activity reflects growing Indian frustration following what they describe as the rejection of the committee’s narrative by people in Azad Kashmir, particularly during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

The episode reignited debate over information warfare along the LoC, where competing narratives and propaganda have long been used by both sides to influence public sentiment.

If independently verified, the reported screening of political material so close to the LoC could add another contentious dimension to already strained India-Pakistan relations.