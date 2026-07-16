Jaac Defers Azad Kashmir Long March Until July 21 Amid Backchannel Talks

MUZAFFARABAD – The political crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir remains unresolved despite the postponement of the planned long march to Muzaffarabad. While backchannel negotiations, reportedly facilitated by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), succeeded in delaying the march until July 21, there is little indication that the government’s position has softened.

Officials continue to reject what they describe as unconstitutional demands put forward by the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), including the proposed allocation of 12 refugee seats. The government has also ruled out granting clemency to individuals accused of involvement in violent attacks on security personnel and the destruction of public and private property during weeks of unrest.

Before postponement was announced, thousands of protesters from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir had converged on Rawalakot, defying heavy security restrictions and roadblocks. Authorities responded by deploying thousands of police personnel from Punjab and Islamabad, supported by the Frontier Constabulary and Pakistan Rangers, in an effort to prevent the march from reaching the regional capital.

The confrontation has already exacted a heavy toll. The protest movement has continued for more than a month, with fatalities reported among both protesters and members of the law enforcement agencies as clashes intensified. The unrest has also resulted in significant damage to public and private property.

Adding another layer to the crisis, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has declared JAAC a terrorist organization and arrested its top leader, a move that has further heightened political tensions and complicated prospects for a negotiated settlement.

Although the postponement of the long march has created a brief window for dialogue, it appears to be a tactical pause rather than a breakthrough. With both sides standing firm and no visible progress on the key points of contention, the standoff remains unresolved.

Whether negotiations can prevent another confrontation after July 21 is likely to determine the next phase of one of the most serious political crises witnessed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in recent months.