Pm Shehbaz To Embark On Two Day Saudi Arabia Visit Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, according to sources.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during the visit.

Reports said Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold an important meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and the overall regional situation.

The meeting is also expected to include discussions on the US-Iran conflict and ongoing peace negotiations, the sources added.