Bise Kohat Class 10 Result Gazette 2026 Download Pdf

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat officially released SSC Part 2 (Class 10) First Annual Examination 2026 Result Gazette, giving candidates instant access to their complete examination records.

Kohat Board Matric Gazette Download

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The board announced the much-awaited Class 10 results at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and simultaneously uploaded the official gazette in a searchable PDF format, allowing students to check their detailed results even if the online portal experiences heavy traffic due to the surge in visitors.

The gazette serves as the board’s complete official record of the examination, enabling students to find their results within seconds by simply searching their roll numbers. It contains subject-wise marks, total obtained marks, grades, overall result status, candidates’ names, fathers’ names, roll numbers, and complete details of absent papers, failed subjects, reappear cases, and results placed under scrutiny.

Covering students from Kohat, Karak, and Hangu, the BISE Kohat gazette is an essential academic document for candidates, parents, and educational institutions. Schools can also use the document to review the overall performance of their students following the announcement of the annual results.

To make result checking easier, BISE Kohat has provided multiple official options. Students can visit the board’s online result portal and enter their roll number to access their marks. Those without internet access can receive their results through SMS by sending BISEKT, followed by a space and their roll number, to 9818.

Thanks to the searchable PDF format, candidates no longer need to scroll through hundreds of pages. Using the search feature available in any standard PDF reader, they can instantly locate their complete result record with just their roll number.

The SSC Part 2 examination marks are crucial, as they determine students’ final Secondary School Certificate (Matric) results and overall grades. Students are advised to save a copy of the gazette for future academic and admission purposes.