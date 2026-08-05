BISE Swat Matric 2026 Gazette Download PDF: Check Results Online

SWAT – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat announced Class 10 SSC Annual-II (Matric) Examination Results 2026, and students can check their marks through multiple official channels.

In the Swat Board Matric Gazette, you can check the complete examination record of all candidates who appeared in the annual exams. The gazette includes important details such as students’ names, fathers’ names, roll numbers, school names, subject-wise marks, combined SSC Part-I and Part-II scores, total marks, grades, and the final result status.

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How to Check BISE Swat Matric Result 2026

Students can check their results online by visiting the official BISE Swat result portal and entering their roll number. The board has also issued the result gazette, enabling schools and candidates to search for records using a student’s roll number, name, or institution after downloading the PDF.

For successful candidates, BISE Swat has also made the electronic Detailed Marks Certificate (e-DMC) available. The e-DMC provides a complete breakdown of subject-wise marks, grades, and overall academic performance.

Passing Marks for SSC Annual-I 2026

According to the board’s examination policy, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify for the matric examination. Candidates who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks in any paper will be declared unsuccessful in that subject.

Students are advised to verify their results using official BISE Swat platforms and download their gazette or e-DMC for future academic admissions and documentation.

This version adopts an explanatory tone, focusing on what the result includes, how students can check it, download the gazette, understand the passing criteria, and interpret the grading system, rather than using a dramatic news style.