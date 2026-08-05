Pakistan, US resolve to confront terrorist organizations including TTP, BLA

ISLAMABAD – The United States and Pakistan have affirmed their joint resolve to confront terrorist organizations that endanger the safety of their citizens and the stability of the region, including ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), al-Qa’ida (AQ), the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliates.

The resolve was expressed at the Fourth US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Washington DC, led by US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Gregory LoGerfo and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir, said Foreign Office in a press release on Wednesday.

The dialogue underscored shared interests in the US-Pakistan counterterrorism partnership and the two countries’ determination to confront terrorism.

Pakistan and the U.S. convened the Fourth Round of Counterterrorism Dialogue in Washington D.C. The two sides held extensive deliberations on the regional and global terrorist threat and pledged to deepen counterterrorism collaboration both bilaterally and at multilateral fora. pic.twitter.com/h6Vvxr5gNm — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 5, 2026

Delegations exchanged views on the current threat environment, explored avenues to enhance collaboration, and discussed steps to strengthen border security and disrupt terrorist facilitation networks.

“The two governments committed to ensuring their counterterrorism collaboration to keep both of their nations safe and secure, and as part of an enduring vision of regional peace, prosperity, and stability,” read the statement.