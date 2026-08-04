‘My Greatest Blessing’:Javed Afridi remembers late Mother in emotional message

Pakistani businessman and chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi is mourning loss of his mother, whose passing was announced by the prominent businessman on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Afridi shared hard moment with his followers and requested prayers. He also appealed to well-wishers to remember his family in their supplications and pray that they are granted patience and strength in this time of grief.

Peshawar Zalmi CEO his mother had been the foundation of his life, describing her as his greatest blessing, his first refuge, and a constant source of unconditional love, guidance, and heartfelt prayers.

He prayed that Allah Almighty forgives her shortcomings, envelops her in His infinite mercy, blesses her grave with peace and light, and grants her the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Messages of condolence poured in from members of the public, friends, and admirers, who extended their sympathies to Afridi and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.