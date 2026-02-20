North Waziristan girl’s viral bowling video earns spot in Peshawar Zalmi League

PESHAWAR – A video of a young girl from North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing her impressive bowling skills has taken social media platform X by storm. Following the viral clip, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi included her in his league.

The girl, identified as Aina Wazir from Tehsil Shewa in North Waziristan, is seen bowling during a cricket match. The video was shared by social media user Badshah Pashteen, who wrote that Aina Wazir belongs to Shewa Shaga Zalol Khel in North Waziristan and is the daughter of the late Shaheed Umar Gul.

In the caption, he mentioned that the clip was from a children’s tournament in which Aina has her own team, adding that there is immense talent among local children but unfortunately limited opportunities.

Reacting to the video, Javed Afridi said, “Mashallah! Aina Wazir is an extraordinarily talented player. Such talent truly deserves the right platform.”