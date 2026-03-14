Dubai businessman gifts signed Deewaar artwork to Amitabh Bachchan

DUBAI – More than five decades after the iconic 1975 film Deewaar reshaped Bollywood, a long-time admirer of Amitabh Bachchan finally met the star and left with a signed piece of memorabilia celebrating the classic.

Dubai-based gold businessman Anil Dhanak recently visited Bachchan at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai, where he presented the actor with a canvas inspired by the film’s iconic look. Bachchan signed the artwork, turning the tribute into a collector’s item.

The meeting coincided with the 51st anniversary of Deewaar, the film widely credited with cementing Bachchan’s image as Bollywood’s “angry young man” and marking a turning point in Indian cinema.

Dhanak, who owns the world’s largest gold ring listed in the Guinness World Records, said he was impressed by the actor’s punctuality and humility.

“He arrived exactly on time and was incredibly warm and grounded. For someone of his stature, that kind of discipline and simplicity is rare,” the Dubai-based businessman said.

Reflecting on the encounter, Dhanak described Bachchan as more than a film star.

“With a career spanning over five decades, he has become the face of Indian cinema. He commands respect not just for his performances but also for his professionalism and humility,” he said.

He added that Deewaar remains a milestone in Bachchan’s career and a powerful reflection of the social tensions of its time.

“The film was not just entertainment. It captured the anger and frustration of a generation grappling with inequality and injustice,” he said, noting that the film’s energy and Bachchan’s performance still feel relevant decades later.

For Dhanak, the meeting also revived memories of his early years in the cinema business. Decades ago, he owned Amruta Cinema in Bagasara, a town in India’s Gujarat state, where Bachchan’s films routinely drew large crowds.

“When an Amitabh Bachchan film was released, it wasn’t just a movie, it was a celebration,” he recalled. “People would start lining up early in the morning, and the theatre would remain house full for days.”

He described the recent meeting as a moment he never imagined would happen.

“To go from screening his films in a small-town theatre to sitting with him at his home decades later feels almost cinematic,” Dhanak said.

Dhanak is also known for his connections in the United Arab Emirates and has attended events hosted by members of the royal family. He maintains ties with several royals, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of the Emirates Group.