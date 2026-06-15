Australian Pm Calls For Transparent Probe Into Chakwal Shooting Incident

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for a transparent investigation into the killing of a young girl in Chakwal, who died after alleged firing by the Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab.

In a statement, the Australian premier urged the Government of Pakistan to ensure a full and impartial probe into the incident, stressing that a thorough review is necessary to bring the facts to light.

Meanwhile, the Australian High Commission in Pakistan said it is providing assistance to the family of the deceased Australian child and two injured Australian nationals.

The statement added that the High Commission in Islamabad is in contact with the affected family and is extending all possible support. It also expressed deep condolences, saying its thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of June 10 and 11 in Chakwal, when a CCD official opened fire on a vehicle carrying a family returning from Australia. A nine-year-old girl, identified as Hania, was killed, while her 32-year-old father Adeel and another child were injured.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the CCD official, who has since been arrested. A judicial magistrate has sent the suspect to jail on remand, while CCD authorities have assured the affected family that justice will be served.