Relief for Lahore Commuters as Metro Bus Shutdown put on hold for now

LAHORE – For thousands of Lahore commuters, the fear of sudden transport disruption eased, for now. A planned shutdown of Metro Bus Service on August 11 has been put on hold after last-minute talks between operator VEDA and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, keeping buses running while the two sides continue negotiations over the unresolved fuel dispute.

The operator warned that it could bring entire Metro Bus service to a halt from August 11, 2026, after claiming it could no longer shoulder the rising cost of fuel. The threatened suspension had raised concerns among thousands of daily commuters who depend on the service to travel across the provincial capital.

The immediate shutdown has now been postponed following renewed negotiations between VEDA and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA). Officials said talks between the two sides are continuing, allowing the service to remain operational for the time being. The dispute, however, is far from over.

The Metro Bus operator maintained that PMA is responsible for arranging fuel under a July 29 court order. The operator says it approached the authority twice over the matter but received no effective response.

The issue was discussed again during a meeting on August 6, when PMA reportedly informed VEDA that further instructions from the Punjab government were required before the fuel arrangement could be implemented.

With no immediate funding or fuel-supply mechanism in place, VEDA issued what it described as a final notice, warning that operations would be suspended unless PMA ensured an uninterrupted fuel supply. The operator has also warned that any resulting disruption would be the responsibility of PMA and has reserved its legal, contractual and arbitration rights in the dispute.

27-km Metro Bus route is continuing to operate according to its regular schedule, with the planned August 11 suspension temporarily shelved. But the reprieve may prove short-lived if the two sides fail to reach a permanent agreement.

VEDA argues that soaring diesel prices since the start of its operations, coupled with what it considers an inadequate reimbursement mechanism, have severely damaged its finances. The operator says the growing fuel bill has made it increasingly difficult to sustain the service without government intervention.

PMA, meanwhile, has maintained that it cannot move ahead with the fuel provisions linked to the court order without the required approval from the Punjab government.