Bureau of Emigration warns Pakistanis against fake visa website

ISLAMABAD – The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has warned citizens against a fake website allegedly claiming to provide online visa application and verification services for Kyrgyzstan.

The bureau said the website, “www.evisa-e-gov-kg.asia,” is fraudulent and should not be used for visa applications, verification, payments or the submission of personal information.

The warning was issued particularly for people seeking employment opportunities abroad, urging them to exercise caution when applying for visas online.

The bureau advised citizens to use only verified websites of Kyrgyzstan’s official visa portal or the relevant embassy for visa-related services.

Citizens were also warned against entering passport, identity card, bank or credit card information on unknown websites.

The bureau further advised people not to forward suspicious links to others and instead report them to the relevant authorities.

Pakistani passport holders need a valid visa before travelling to Kyrgyzstan. Visa applications can be submitted online through Kyrgyzstan’s official electronic visa system or directly through the Kyrgyz Embassy in Islamabad. Standard tourist and business e-visas are typically processed within three to five working days.