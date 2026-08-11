Police constable caught red-handed during robbery in Lahore

LAHORE – A police constable has been arrested after allegedly being caught committing a robbery in Lahore, according to a spokesperson for the DIG Operations.

The constable, identified as Huzaifa, was reportedly caught red-handed while allegedly carrying out a robbery in the Harbanspura area. Police said Huzaifa and his alleged accomplice were taken into custody.

Illegal weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects, according to the police spokesperson. A case has also been registered against them.

The DIG Operations said legal action was being taken against the police official without discrimination over his alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The incident comes amid a previous case involving a police employee in Gujranwala.

In April 2024, a police official identified as Waqas was reportedly caught allegedly stealing a goat along with his brother, Irfan, near Arup Mor in Gujranwala.

According to the information provided, the two brothers were allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle after stealing the goat from a dera when local residents chased and caught them. The crowd reportedly assaulted the two before police arrived and took them into custody.

Police subsequently registered a case against both brothers. Officials said Waqas was an employee of the Gujranwala Jail Police and that action was being taken against him.