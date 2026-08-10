Punjab University BBA, BS Hons (Computer Science) Merit List 2026

Punjab University’s First 2026 merit lists for BBA and BS Hons (Computer Science) are out, giving aspiring students a clear picture of admission chances. Candidates can now check the latest merit details and review their position for these highly sought-after programmes.

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The first selection lists for BS 1st Semester and BS 5th Semester programs were scheduled to be displayed at 11:00 AM on August 10, 2026. The university’s admission portal has now begun displaying merit lists for multiple undergraduate programs.

Punjab University Merit List 2026

Candidates can check their selection status through Punjab University’s official online admissions portal.

To access the list, applicants need to:

Open the merit-list section on the admission portal.

Select BS 1st Semester or BS 5th Semester.

Choose their respective degree program.

Check the available merit list, including open-merit and other applicable categories.

The university’s undergraduate admission guidelines state that program-wise merit lists for the 2026-27 academic session will be uploaded through its official website.

Merit List Display Date First Merit List August 10, 2026 Second Merit List August 13, 2026 Third Merit List August 19, 2026 Fourth Merit List August 24, 2026 Fifth & Final List August 28, 2026

Failure to deposit the required admission dues within the announced deadline could affect the candidate’s admission, while vacant seats may subsequently be offered to applicants appearing in later merit lists.