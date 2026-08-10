Vote counting underway after polling concludes in third phase of AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD – Vote counting is underway after polling concluded at 5pm in the third phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections in four constituencies of Bagh and Haveli districts.

More than 460,000 registered voters were eligible to cast their ballots in LA-14, LA-15, LA-16 and LA-17, where 82 candidates are contesting the elections.

According to Election Commission officials, polling began at 8am and continued without interruption until 5pm. Counting of votes has now started at the respective polling stations, with initial results expected as the process progresses.

A close contest is expected between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, polling in constituencies of Poonch and Sudhanoti districts has been postponed due to the prevailing law and order situation.

The AJK Election Commission revised the schedule for the third phase of the 2026 general elections, limiting voting on August 10 to constituencies in Bagh and Haveli. Polling in Poonch and Sudhanoti districts has been deferred, with a new date to be announced after a review of the security situation.

Under the original schedule, polling was to be held on 11 seats across four districts of the Poonch Division on August 10.

The first and second phases of the AJK general elections were held on July 27 and August 2 in the Mirpur and Muzaffarabad divisions, respectively.

According to confirmed results, PML-N has emerged as the leading party in the elections. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said the party had secured a simple majority and was set to form the next government in Azad Kashmir.

In the second phase, polling was held across 21 constituencies, including nine seats in the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan. Unofficial results showed PML-N winning 15 seats, while PPP secured six.

In the first phase, PML-N won nine constituencies, while PPP secured four seats, according to provisional and unofficial results.