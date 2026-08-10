PM Shehbaz says Makkah defence pact aimed at peace, not aggression

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Makkah defence agreement is not aimed at aggression, but seeks to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region among the three countries.

Briefing the federal cabinet, the prime minister said the Makkah agreement was an extension of the defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, noting that the two countries had also signed a defence pact last year.

He said the trilateral defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye was a continuation of existing cooperation. Pakistan and Türkiye, he added, have maintained close ties for decades.

Shehbaz described the protection of the Holy Mosques as an important responsibility for Pakistan’s people and armed forces.

According to sources, the cabinet termed the trilateral defence agreement historic during the meeting.

The prime minister also said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had voted for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), describing their support as an expression of confidence in Nawaz Sharif.

He thanked the people of AJK for expressing their trust in the PML-N and said certain elements had deliberately attempted to create unrest in the region. He stressed that problems could be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking about terrorism, Shehbaz said Pakistan’s brave soldiers had made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.