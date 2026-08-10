Mir Raza case: Sindh govt postpones formation of judicial commission

KARACHI – The Sindh government has deferred its decision to form a judicial commission to investigate the death of Mir Raza.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said the decision had been postponed following a request from Raza’s parents.

He said the government had initially decided to conduct a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and provide reassurance to the affected family.

According to a statement, the family has expressed confidence in the newly formed investigation team, which will now proceed with examining the case.

Earlier, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar had announced plans to establish a judicial commission to investigate the Mir Raza case.

Raza’s family lawyer, Jibran Nasir, had said there was currently no need for a judicial commission, adding that Raza’s parents had opposed the formation of such a commission in meetings with the mayor, home minister and additional inspector general.

He said the parents had also formally conveyed their position to the authorities in writing, requesting that the police investigation team be allowed to carry out its work according to law.