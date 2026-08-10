Save up to Rs1.5 Million on Chery Tiggo SUVs in Pakistan with Limited Offer

The discounted PHEV prices were about to end in July but buyers have now got another chance, as automaker has extended its promotional rates on the Tiggo lineup, offering savings of up to Rs1.5 million on limited stock.

Chery jacked up prices last month after the tax revision but did not transfer the entire additional burden to consumers. Instead, Chery absorbed part of the increase itself under a limited-time support programme that was initially due to expire on July 31. Now, the company has extended the reduced prices for limited available stock, potentially saving customers up to Rs1.5 million depending on the model.

Model Promotional Price New Price Saving Tiggo 7 PHEV Rs9,999,000 Rs10,949,000 Rs950,000 Tiggo 8 PHEV Rs11,499,000 Rs12,999,000 Rs1,500,000 Tiggo 9 PHEV Rs14,299,000 Rs15,749,000 Rs1,450,000

The company has not announced a new expiry date. Instead, the reduced prices will remain available against the allocated stock and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tiggo 7 PHEV is Chery’s C-segment, five-seat plug-in hybrid SUV and carries the lowest promotional price in the lineup at Rs9.999 million.

Tiggo 8 PHEV carries the biggest promotional saving in Chery’s current lineup. Its promotional price stands at Rs11.499 million, compared with the revised full price of Rs12.999 million, creating a difference of Rs1.5 million. At the top of the range is the Tiggo 9 PHEV, with a promotional price of Rs14.299 million against a revised full price of Rs15.749 million.

Chery claims a combined output of 610 hp, while the SUV offers an electric-only range of around 145 km under WLTP testing.

The flagship measures 4,810 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width and 1,741 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels and features a panoramic sunroof.

The cabin gets a 15.6-inch infotainment display paired with a Sony 14-speaker audio system. Front occupants receive electrically adjustable seats with lumbar support, massage, heating and ventilation, while the second row also benefits from heating and ventilation.

The safety package includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, parking sensors, a surround-view camera and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance systems.

Available exterior colors include Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Stary Path White, Azure Blue, Cosmic Silver, Titanium Gray and Crimson Red.