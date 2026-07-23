Chery’s Tiggo 7, 8, 9 PHEV New Prices in Pakistan after Rs20Lac surge

KARACHI – Chinese automaker Chery followed other auto brands, raising prices of its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) by as much as Rs2 million amid the government’s higher sales tax on hybrid vehicles.

Instead of shifting the entire tax burden to customers at once, Chery has opted for a limited-time promotional campaign that temporarily softens the increase before its full revised prices take effect. Under the new pricing structure, Tiggo 7 PHEV has moved from Rs9.499 million to a promotional price of Rs9.999 million, but once the offer ends, its official retail price will jump to Rs10.949 million.

Tiggo 8 PHEV, previously priced at Rs11.299 million, is currently available for Rs11.499 million under the promotional offer. After the campaign expires, customers will have to pay Rs12.999 million, reflecting a substantial increase.

Meanwhile, the flagship Tiggo 9 PHEV has recorded the steepest revision. Its promotional price now stands at Rs14.299 million, up from Rs13.694 million, while its permanent retail price has been fixed at Rs15.749 million, marking an overall increase of more than Rs2 million from its earlier sticker price.

The increase follows similar pricing adjustments across Pakistan’s auto industry after changes to the taxation regime for hybrid vehicles. While Chery’s temporary promotional offer provides short-term relief, buyers will eventually have to absorb the full cost once the campaign concludes.