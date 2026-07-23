‘No Mercy For Terror Networks in Pakistan’, Field Marshal says at Balochistan Workshop

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan will press ahead with uncompromising campaign against terrorism until every militant network and its support structure is dismantled, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said, warning that there will be no let-up in operations against Fitna al Khawarij, Fitna al Hindustan, and all those facilitating terrorism.

Addressing participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ), the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces said intelligence-led and precision operations would continue across the country, stressing that Pakistan’s security forces would relentlessly pursue terrorist groups wherever they pose a threat to national security or the lives of citizens.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s counterterrorism resolve, the Field Marshal said the state would continue dismantling militant infrastructure and support networks, making it clear that the fight against terrorism would continue until every threat is neutralized.

Army Chief accused foreign-sponsored proxy groups of orchestrating violence in an attempt to destabilize the province and derail peace efforts. He said hostile elements seeking to spread fear and chaos would fail against the determination of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the unity of its people.

Calling Balochistan the nation’s strategic strength, Field Marshal Asim Munir said the province’s rich natural resources and resilient, patriotic people are vital to Pakistan’s future. He highlighted ongoing federal and provincial initiatives aimed at expanding infrastructure, boosting economic activity, attracting investment and accelerating inclusive socio-economic development.

The Field Marshal also praised the contributions of civil society, academia, the media and the country’s youth in promoting national cohesion and supporting peace-building efforts in Balochistan. He emphasized that unity remains Pakistan’s strongest asset and urged all stakeholders to remain steadfast in confronting security challenges while working towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous future.