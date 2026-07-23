Punjab launches first-ever drone monitoring system for early flood warning

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched its first-ever drone-based flood monitoring system to provide early warnings and improve flood preparedness across the province.

The initiative has been introduced on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with drone surveillance deployed at major rivers, barrages and headworks to monitor water levels and assess flood risks in real time.

According to officials, Safe City drones are being used to inspect water flow at key locations, enabling authorities to detect incoming flood surges at an early stage and respond more effectively.

Drone surveillance at Trimmu Barrage in Jhang found water levels to be within the normal range. Similar monitoring at the Ravi and Sutlej rivers in Pakpattan showed normal water flow, with authorities also assessing riverbank erosion and potential flood conditions.

At the Talibwala Bridge on the Chenab River in Sargodha, drone inspections confirmed that the river was flowing normally.

In Khanewal, drones monitored water flow at Head Sidhnai Barrage and Headworks, while surveillance near Kutab Shahana in Sahiwal indicated a low-level flood situation.

Drone monitoring at Head Marala in Sialkot recorded a water flow of 174,000 cusecs, while authorities also reviewed conditions at Rasul Barrage in Mandi Bahauddin as part of the province-wide surveillance operation.

The Punjab government said the drone-based monitoring system will strengthen flood forecasting capabilities and help authorities take timely preventive measures during the monsoon season.