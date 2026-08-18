Govt moves to Block Supreme Court Order on Imran Khan’s Transfer to Shifta Int’l

ISLAMABAD – The federal government decided to approach Supreme Court for a review of its order directing the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government looked into Supreme Court’s decision, including the directions concerning Khan’s medical treatment, his proposed transfer to the private hospital and other points contained in the ruling.

Tarar said relevant authorities had been consulted and raised concerns over providing treatment to a convicted prisoner at a private hospital, arguing that existing rules generally provide for convicted prisoners to receive medical treatment at government hospitals.

The law minister said the government would seek a review of the Supreme Court’s decision and request appropriate changes to the order. According to Tarar, authorities have proposed that Imran Khan’s medical examination instead be conducted at a government hospital in accordance with the applicable rules.

He also highlighted the wider implications of allowing private-hospital medical check-ups for prisoners, pointing out that thousands of other inmates also have health-related issues.

Tarar said courts can, where deemed appropriate, involve medical experts in assessing a prisoner’s condition. However, under the relevant legal framework, he added, a medical board determines whether a prisoner should receive treatment inside the prison or be shifted to a hospital outside the facility.

The government’s move now puts the Supreme Court’s directive regarding Imran Khan’s medical treatment back under judicial review, potentially setting the stage for another major legal development in the high-profile case.