Pc Hotel Ownership Battle Takes New Dramatic Turn

ISLAMABAD — Pearl Continental hotel chain has been pulled into fresh storm of speculation, with reports claiming that five of its properties could be carved up between Thatta Cement and the Fauji Foundation, even as the company itself says it knows nothing about the alleged arrangement.

Pakistan Services Limited, the owner and operator of the Pearl Continental chain, moved to address the swirling reports on September 7, telling the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it had not been informed of any such development.

The company said it had neither received information about the reported plan nor been approached by any shareholder regarding the alleged division of its hotel business. With no formal information in hand, PSEL said it was therefore unable to comment further.

The denial comes against the backdrop of a much larger battle over control of Pakistan Services, where a dispute involving approximately 56% of the company’s voting stake has been playing out in court.

The unconfirmed reports point to a potential out-of-court settlement that could dramatically reshape the ownership landscape surrounding Pakistan Services’ hotel assets. Under the reported proposal, PC Karachi and PC Rawalpindi could potentially fall under Thatta Cement, while PC Lahore, PC Bhurban and PC Muzaffarabad could reportedly be transferred to the Fauji Foundation.

If ever completed, such an arrangement would represent a major shake-up involving some of the country’s best-known hospitality properties. But the reported division has not been formally announced, finalized or confirmed by Pakistan Services. For now, the alleged hotel breakup remains a reported proposal rather than a completed corporate transaction.

A keypoint of the controversy is a prolonged dispute over a substantial voting interest in Pakistan Services. The legal battle dates back to 2025, when transactions involving a major block of PSEL shares triggered a confrontation over ownership and corporate control. The dispute has drawn in the Hashwani Group, AKD-related interests, Dawood Jan Muhammad and subsequently Thatta Cement.

The controversy has not been limited to the ownership of shares. Legal proceedings have also involved challenges concerning the acquisition and transfer of the disputed stake, as well as proposed elections to PSEL’s board.

Islamabad High Court has previously dealt with issues surrounding the disputed shares, corporate control, board elections and the management of Pakistan Services. And the legal saga is far from over.

Pakistan Services confirmed that cases concerning its shareholding remain sub judice before the Islamabad High Court. That means the underlying ownership and control questions remain before the court and have yet to receive a final judicial determination. Against this backdrop, reports of an out-of-court settlement have added another layer of intrigue to an already complicated corporate dispute.

Yet PSEL’s latest clarification makes clear that the company has not been formally brought into the reported development, at least based on the information available to it.

Despite the speculation, there has been no confirmed transfer of the five Pearl Continental hotels. Pakistan Services remains the owner and operator of the PC hotel chain, while its corporate business continues to include hotel operations as well as franchising of the Pearl Continental name and trademark.

Founded in 1958, Pakistan Services has built Pearl Continental into one of Pakistan’s prominent domestic hotel brands. The company’s latest statement also signals that any material development affecting its business would be disclosed through the appropriate regulatory channels.

The situation now leaves investors watching closely. On one side is an unresolved legal battle over a massive voting stake. On the other is a reported settlement that, if it ever materializes, could potentially redraw the ownership map of five major Pearl Continental properties.

But for the moment, there is no confirmed hotel breakup, no completed settlement and no formal announcement from PSEL supporting the reported transfers.