Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps Rs12.90 to Rs358.77 per Litre

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to Pakistanis as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products, with a major increase in the price of petrol and a smaller hike in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

According to the Petroleum Division, the revised prices will take effect from September 8, 2026, following the revised petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the federal government. Petrol has been increased by Rs12.90 per litre, rising from Rs345.87 to Rs358.77 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has gone up by Rs3.72 per litre, from Rs378.05 to Rs381.77 per litre.

The revised ex-depot prices have been notified by OGRA under the federal government’s revised petroleum pricing mechanism and will remain effective from September 8, 2026.