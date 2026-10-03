India set 212 runs target for Pakistan in Asian Games final

NISSHIN – India scored 211 for six in 20 overs against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s T20I final, leaving Pakistan with a target of 212 runs for the gold medal at Korogi Sports Park.

Abhishek Sharma was India’s leading scorer, smashing 61 off 28 deliveries with three fours and seven sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 15 from nine balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer made 21 off 24.

Ishan Kishan added 20 runs from 18 balls before Tilak Varma produced a powerful finish. Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. Shivam Dube struck 27 from 15 deliveries, while Axar Patel finished unbeaten on one.

Pakistan’s Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas took two wickets each. Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub also claimed one wicket apiece.

With India reaching 211 in their allotted 20 overs, Pakistan need 212 runs from 120 balls to secure victory in the final and take the Asian Games men’s T20I gold medal.

Meanwhile, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi will not attend the men’s cricket medal ceremony following the final.

According to the ACC, Naqvi will be unable to travel to the Asian Games because of previously scheduled commitments. The ACC said its president had conveyed his best wishes to the medal-winning teams competing at the Asian Games.

The medal ceremony is scheduled to take place after the final between traditional rivals Pakistan and India at Koruji Sports Park.

Squads

Pakistan: Sufyan Moqim, Hasan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan (C), Saim Ayub, Ahmed Daniyal, Usman Khan (WK), Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah