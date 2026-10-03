Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan, KP operations

PESHAWAR – Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in recent operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In South Waziristan, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation targeting hideouts of Fitna al-Khawarij. Five militants were killed during the operation, while their hideouts were destroyed.

Security sources said a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the hideouts.

Meanwhile, security forces carried out operations against Fitna al-Hindustan in Balochistan under Operation Raddul Fitna 3.

Six militants were killed during operations in the Gorandhar and Mashkel areas.

Sources said militants opened fire on a security check post in Mashkel and attempted to flee. Security forces responded promptly and killed the fleeing militants.

A day earlier, seven militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Eidik area of North Waziristan, according to security sources.

The operation was conducted against Fitna al-Khawarij as part of security forces’ ongoing actions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.

Security forces pursued the militants and carried out a decisive operation, during which their hideouts were also destroyed, according to the sources.